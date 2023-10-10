Managing Madrid Podcast: Saying goodbye to Hazard (again) and deciphering quotes about Mbappe and Haaland from a Board Member

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Antonio Rudiger’s yellow card situation

Rodrygo Goes’s tweet after the Osasuna game

Eden Hazard’s official retirement

What happened with him?

The unfortunate destiny of footballers who don’t take their craft seriously

Otero’s quotes about Kylian Mbappe

.. And his ridiculous quote about Haalaand vs Mbappe*

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid (or YouTube membership)

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)