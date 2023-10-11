Alvaro Benito: “Impossible for Bellingham to keep this pace, but he can get 15-20 goals”

Real Madrid’s strong start to the La Liga season continued on Saturday with Jude Bellingham once again amongst the goals. The 20-year-old Englishmen has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in his 10 appearances for the club. The central midfielder is breaking records left and right. His current pace has him on a scoring streak similar to Cristiano Ronaldo’s early career at Real Madrid. Following the 4-0 victory over Osasuna, former Real Madrid player, Alvaro Benito, took to the airwaves to speak on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser and provide his take on what should be expected of Jude going forward.

“The sensations are very good, the team is very dynamic and vertical, with a lot of inspiration from the important attacking players. Bellingham is pure savagery, although I do think it is impossible for him to maintain those numbers considering his position. I think he can get 15-20 goals. His offensive intention in each play and his decision-making is fantastic. Because of his physique, he seems to me a very complete player and he is only 20 years old, he has no ceiling,” Benito concluded.

Alvaro Benito then went on to discuss the chemistry between Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. “The good ones understand each other well and you can see that there is chemistry, because they look at each other and look for each other on the field. They will give Real Madrid many joys,” said Alvaro Benito about the Vini-Bellingham duo.

In the final portion of his segment, Alvaro Benito discussed Joselu’s role in the team. “What counts here is performance, working and being a good teammate. In Champions League matches, with Madrid defending near their goalkeeper, Joselu does not fit Ancelotti, because what he needs are players who can make offensive efforts. But in games where you’re going to dominate and put a lot of balls into the box, Joselu is your striker.”