Rodrygo sends message to Real Madrid fans ahead of the international break

Rodrygo is going through a difficult goal-scoring drought. The Brazilian has scored just one goal to start the season despite featuring in 11 matches for the club and totaling over 800 minutes. If measuring by expected goals, Rodrygo should be on around 5-6 goals for the season thus far. There is visible frustrtation in hsi game and it is clear that breaking the duct weighs heavily on his mind. In a message to fans after the Osasuna game, Rodrygo posted the following on social media:

“Things do not always go as I expect, but there will be no lack of dedication and work to help this team. Thank you for your support always!”

The 22-year-old may now welcome the international break as a period to get away from Madrid and try to bring some goal-scoring confidence back to his game. Sooner or later the goals will come. Rodrygo currently ranks just outside the top 10 for La Liga in non-penalty xG per 90 minutes, he is 1st in total shots taken, 1st in carries into the penalty area, and 1st in progressive passes received. Needless to say, he is reciving the ball in advanced spots, driving into dangerous positions on the field, and generating shots and goal-scoring opportunities. Sooner or later the Brazilian will come good.