Open Thread: October 11, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Mexican: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Goodbye Eden

Fellas, Eden Hazard has finally hung his football boots. This is a man I truly wanted to see work his magic on the pitch of the Bernabeu (or the ADS, anyway, given the timeline). I was ecstatic when he was announced back in 2018. But it wasn’t meant to be. His own way of life certainly didn’t help, but, even when he seemed to be gaining momentum, well... you know the rest. I won’t bore you with a story you know better than DBZ ’s.

Happy retirement, magician... Perhaps it didn’t go the way we hoped, but it’ll surely be a while before I stop watching your highlights. Wish you all the best.

Eden Hazard wasn't subbed on for his final game for Real Madrid but the players made sure he got the send off he deserves pic.twitter.com/53Y05U4x0O — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 10, 2023

Tbh everyone wanted Eden Hazard to succeed at Real Madrid, but only few wanted that more than me.



Brilliant career otherwise though, he still remains one of the most talented players of this generation. He was truly unstoppable in his prime.



Happy retirement, Eden pic.twitter.com/Rg1pKxf1GY — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 10, 2023

Alvaro “Feeding the Fire Tonight”

"Do the referees treat you the same playing for Atletico as they do for Real Madrid?"



Alvaro Morata (Spain captain): "You already know the answer and everyone knows it." pic.twitter.com/8omkQObMZZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 10, 2023

Thought This Might Excite Some People