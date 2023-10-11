 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: October 11, 2023

Your Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Mexican: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Goodbye Eden

Fellas, Eden Hazard has finally hung his football boots. This is a man I truly wanted to see work his magic on the pitch of the Bernabeu (or the ADS, anyway, given the timeline). I was ecstatic when he was announced back in 2018. But it wasn’t meant to be. His own way of life certainly didn’t help, but, even when he seemed to be gaining momentum, well... you know the rest. I won’t bore you with a story you know better than DBZ ’s.

Happy retirement, magician... Perhaps it didn’t go the way we hoped, but it’ll surely be a while before I stop watching your highlights. Wish you all the best.

Alvaro “Feeding the Fire Tonight”

Thought This Might Excite Some People

