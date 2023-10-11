Brahim elects Morocco, will likely play Africa Cup of Nations in January -report

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz has elected to play for Morocco even though he always represented Spain in the younger categories. Brahim will likely feature in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which will be played in Ivory Coast next January. That’s according to a report from MARCA. If that’s the case, Real Madrid will not be able to count on him for the first few Copa del Rey games.

Brahim didn’t seem to like his chances of playing for the Spanish national team over the next few months, that being the reasons why he ultimately chose Morocco after playing for Spain U17, U19 and U21. Brahim Diaz was born in Malaga, Spain, but his father is from Morocco.

Morocco will be the heavy favorites to conquer the Africa Cup of Nations after their brilliant performance in the past FIFA World Cup, where they were knocked-out in the Semifinals. Brahim’s commitment will add even more talent to what already was a very skilled offensive line with players like Ziyech and En-Nesyri.