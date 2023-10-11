Real Madrid vs. Vålerenga Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UWCL Online

Real Madrid Femenino play the first leg of the second round of UEFA Women’s Champions League. This is the first qualifying match for Las Blancas as they finished as vice champions of Spain last season and only have to go through one round of qualifiers that includes two legs. The first leg is in Madrid while the rematch will be in Oslo in a week’s time.

The white club is on the win streak of four games, all four being in the league and they are looking for the fifth win of the season and first in this season’s Champions League campaign, hoping for a pass to the group stage. for the third year in a row.

How to Watch

Date: 11/10/2023

Time: 20:00 CEST (2:pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: RM Play and Real Madrid TV (VPN needed outside of Spain)