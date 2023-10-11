 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Vålerenga; UWCL

A more practical lineup.

By kanifroh
Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - Liga F Photo by Jesus Troyano/Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Alberto Toril decided on a more regular lineup, unlike the experiments the manager had tried in the past 3 games. Ivana is back on bench, with Rocío being included in the starting lineup again, playing alongside Kathellen in center, and Olga and Oihane on the fullbacks, with Misa on goal. Tere is also back, alongside Zornoza and Toletti. Bruun leads the attack with Athenea and Linda, who debuts in Champions League, on the wings.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Chavas, Téllez, K. Robles, Ivana, M. Oroz, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Vålerenga XI: Tompkins, Sigirdardottir, Thorsnes, Kovacs, Tennebø, Pettersen, Vickius, Bjelde, Tvedten, Rogic, Löfvenius

Subs: Pettersen, Sporsem, Sunde, Arnesen, Jørgensen, Pedersen, Klech, Brekken

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 11/10/2023

Time: 20:00 CEST (2:00pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: RM Play and Real Madrid TV (VPN needed outside of Spain)

