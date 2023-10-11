Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Vålerenga; UWCL

Alberto Toril decided on a more regular lineup, unlike the experiments the manager had tried in the past 3 games. Ivana is back on bench, with Rocío being included in the starting lineup again, playing alongside Kathellen in center, and Olga and Oihane on the fullbacks, with Misa on goal. Tere is also back, alongside Zornoza and Toletti. Bruun leads the attack with Athenea and Linda, who debuts in Champions League, on the wings.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea
Subs: Chavas, Téllez, K. Robles, Ivana, M. Oroz, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri, Sara López
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Vålerenga XI: Tompkins, Sigirdardottir, Thorsnes, Kovacs, Tennebø, Pettersen, Vickius, Bjelde, Tvedten, Rogic, Löfvenius
Subs: Pettersen, Sporsem, Sunde, Arnesen, Jørgensen, Pedersen, Klech, Brekken
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 11/10/2023
Time: 20:00 CEST (2:00pm ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: RM Play and Real Madrid TV (VPN needed outside of Spain)
Loading comments...