Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Vålerenga; UEFA Women’s Champions League

First in in Champions League of the 2023/24 season. Real Madrid defeated Norweigan team Vålerenga 2-1 in the first leg of the second qualifying round. Below are my thought on the match.

Vålerenga XI

Alberto Toril put up a more regular line-up in comparison with the last 3 games in which he tried a lot of experiments. Teresa was back in the starting lineup, alongside Zornoza and Toletti in the midfield. Rocío replaced Ivana, to play with Kathellen, and Oihane and Olga on fullbacks. Bruun lead the attack with Linda and Athenea on the wings.

Real Madrid started off strong, attacking from the very start. In the first 15 minutes, Las Blancas sent 5 shots, out of which 1 was on target, and that 1 was efficient.

4’ GOAL by Claudia Zornoza (1-0)! Athenea’s cross from the left side was sent straight to the goalkeeper, who then boxed it but Zornoza arrived at the right time to kick it in.

Since this moment on, in the first half, Vålerenga balanced out a game a bit, and Madrid’s defense helped in their endeavors. There were 3 massive defensive mistakes from Kathellen and then Rocío, one of which ended in the net.

27’ Goal by Rogic (1-1). The ball back from Vålerenga bounced off Rocío’s head who failed to clear it, then Kathellen who was marking Rogic failed to stop her. Rogic’s shot was on the edge of getting saved by Misa since the ball brushed off her fingers, but it ended in the net.

Misa had two 1v1 saves after more defensive mistakes from the center backs. Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, Las Blancas had another big chance. Athenea’s longshot from the right was saved, then Bruun tried to get the ball, but she was tackled before she could get to it, then Toletti got the rebound and shot on target where a defender was positioned on the goal line.

44’ GOAL by Rocío Gálvez (2-1)! Teresa took a corner kick and sent it directly to Rocío waiting at the near post to send it in.

At halftime, Maite replaced Zornoza. In the second half, Vålerenga fell off and Real Madrid was more dominant. The Norwegian team didn’t manage any big chances, however, after every substitution Toril would make, the game would die down even more. In 67’ Oihane was subbed off for Ivana and for the last 20 minutes of the match, there were 3 at the back. Feller also replaced Toletti in the same minute, so Maite and Teresa were the only midfielders in the team while everyone else would be in the offensive line. Later on, for the last 5 minutes, Raso and Svava got on for Athenea and Olga. Las Blancas were dominant, but didn’t manage to score any more goals.

Real Madrid had to settle on a minimum lead ahead of the return leg which is played in Oslo in a week’s time.