Managing Madrid Podcast: Live Call: Who will play El Clasico? How would Osimhen fit?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Clasico matchups and potential lineups

Joao Cancelo or Ronaldo Araujo vs Vinicius Jr?

Eduardo Camavinga or Ferland Mendy?

Can Wins Above Replacement (WAR) be applied to football?

What if Robert Lewandowski doesn’t play vs us?

Revisiting our thoughts during the Luis Figo transfer

Aurelien Tchouameni or Ferland Mendy as CB?

How would Victor Osimhen do in this Real Madrid team?

What are the chances Carlo Ancelotti actually stays next season?

Would Xabi Alonso tweak the system dramatically if he came next season?

David Beckham’s new doc

And more.

