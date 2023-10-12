 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: October 12, 2023

Your Thursday Issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid v Valerenga: UEFA Women’s Champions League, Round 2 Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch the international games with, to combat the boredom: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Another Favourite Renews

Good move. The kid’s a beast, not only in the making, but currently as well. He’s got pretty much everything down.

...And He Ain’t Alone

Still The Greatest In My Book

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid