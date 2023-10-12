Open Thread: October 12, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally watch the international games with, to combat the boredom: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Another Favourite Renews

Good move. The kid’s a beast, not only in the making, but currently as well. He’s got pretty much everything down.

⚪️ Eduardo Camavinga has signed new long term deal at Real Madrid — as expected, valid until June 2028.



New release clause: €1B. pic.twitter.com/HiyTjjkmTy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2023

...And He Ain’t Alone

✍️ Camavinga and Valverde's new contracts with Real Madrid:



• Until 2028.

• Better salary.

• €1b release clauses. @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/BwQJOejd9n — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 11, 2023

Still The Greatest In My Book

F*ck it, all 451 Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Real Madrid. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/ie5GQYmuy8 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 11, 2023