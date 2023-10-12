Benzema reflects on his decision to leave Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who now plays his football Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, gave an interview to the league, and in the conversation, he spoke about his decision on leaving the Spanish capital this summer.

Benzema, a huge Real Madrid legend, said it was time for a different phase in his career.

“With everything I have done and won with Real Madrid, I thought it was a good time for a new challenge,” Benzema said. “And for a long time, even before football, I always wanted to come here. When the football project started in Saudi Arabia, it seemed huge in all aspects. I wanted to be part of that story and help Saudi football grow. That’s the reason why I came here.”

Benzema also stated that being a muslim also affected his decision.

“But it’s also a Muslim country,” the Frenchman continued. “When you travel there [to Mecca], you are in the truth. In the truth for a Muslim. You feel good and pure. It’s just exceptional. It’s somewhere I wish all Muslims could go to one day. That’s where the truth is. It does a lot of good. On and off the field I feel good. That’s what I feel.”