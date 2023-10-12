Fermin Lopez says Real Madrid tried to sign him

Barcelona’s young attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez has revealed in an interview with COPE that Real Madrid tried to sign him when he was “little”.

Fermin, 20, was put on the map when he scored against Real Madrid in pre-season in Dallas this past summer, and has been playing well with Barca this season.

While on international duty with the Spanish U-20 team, he told COPE that there was interest from Real.

“When I was little, Real Madrid called me, but I have always been a member of Barça,” Fermin said. “My childhood has always involved football. I played in the street.... I was very happy, without cell phones or anything, just football. At night in Barcelona it was a bit hard but in La Masía, they treat you at a ten, and among our teammates, we helped each other,”

Fermin’s statement is a bit vague, and reveals no details, so it’s hard to know when Real Madrid called him and what the conversation was.