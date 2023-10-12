Xabi Alonso’s reported secret clause: Leverkusen coach can leave for Liverpool, Real or Bayern

Xabi Alonso, the former midfielder who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, reportedly has a special clause in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen that allows him to leave the club if any of his former teams offer him a coaching job.

According to a report by Sport BILD, Alonso, who signed a two-year contract extension with Leverkusen in August 2023 which runs until 2026, has a release clause for three specific clubs: Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

According to @BILD, Xabi Alonso has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Bayer Leverkusen if he had the opportunity to coach Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/Nh7l9KT2k9 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 12, 2023

The report claims that Alonso has an agreement with Leverkusen that he can terminate his contract for a fixed amount if he receives an offer from any of these three clubs has previously played for.

Alonso, who is 41 years old, has impressed in his first senior managerial role at Leverkusen, leading the club to the top of the Bundesliga table and the Europa League group stage after nine games this season.

The Spaniard took over Leverkusen in 2022, after coaching Real Sociedad B for two seasons.

His success has attracted interest from many clubs, including Real Madrid, who are eyeing his signature next season in the possible scenario that Carlo Ancelotti leaves the club.

Xabi’s loyalty to Leverkusen could be tested if any of his former clubs come calling for him in the near future. Real Madrid are expected to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of this season, as the Italian coach is reportedly set to take over as Brazil manager.

Bayern Munich are also not completely satisfied with their current coach Thomas Tuchel, who has faced criticism for his tactical choices and results. The Bavarian giants are currently third in the Bundesliga, two points behind Leverkusen.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have Jurgen Klopp — a manager that would likely only leave on his own volition because of his unshakeable status at the club.

But Alonso is considered as one of the potential successors for Klopp at Liverpool, as he is highly regarded by the fans and the club.

Alonso might not be ready to leave Leverkusen just yet. He has stated that he is happy and grateful to be at the club, and that he wants to continue developing as a coach.