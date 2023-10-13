 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: October 13, 2023

Your Friday-at-last Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Croatia v Türkiye: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go to concerts with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The Kind of Hint I’d Rather Not See

There’s been reports left and right, regarding Modric’s disapproval of his playing time. I can understand that a man with Luka’s drive will want to play as many minutes as possible, but we have to keep his age in mind. In fact, so does he. A positional takeover from a younger batch is long overdue and it’s nice to see that it’s not happening in a very forced manner (ie Luka is still getting minutes). I still want to enjoy at least a full year of Luka and have him mentor this younger and massively talented generation.

Incoming Debut

Hope I’m not jinxing this. I think we’re all dying to see Arda in action.

ICYMI:

I mean, it’s literally front-of-the-page at the time of the thread’s writing, but hey, you really have to read the crew’s Takeaways from Real Madrid’s start to the season. It’s a pretty cool piece.

Throwback

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid