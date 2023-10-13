Open Thread: October 13, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go to concerts with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The Kind of Hint I’d Rather Not See

There’s been reports left and right, regarding Modric’s disapproval of his playing time. I can understand that a man with Luka’s drive will want to play as many minutes as possible, but we have to keep his age in mind. In fact, so does he. A positional takeover from a younger batch is long overdue and it’s nice to see that it’s not happening in a very forced manner (ie Luka is still getting minutes). I still want to enjoy at least a full year of Luka and have him mentor this younger and massively talented generation.

"Ancelotti said you are definitely staying at Real Madrid after the winter. Will it be like that?"



Luka Modrić: ''Well, I wouldn't want to get into it now, there's still a lot of time till winter and end of the year. I've said many times, at my age you can't plan anything in… pic.twitter.com/zHQmDDHE7m — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 12, 2023

Incoming Debut

Hope I’m not jinxing this. I think we’re all dying to see Arda in action.

Real Madrid’s Golden Boys ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yNZBgaPO4w — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 12, 2023

I mean, it’s literally front-of-the-page at the time of the thread’s writing, but hey, you really have to read the crew’s Takeaways from Real Madrid’s start to the season. It’s a pretty cool piece.

