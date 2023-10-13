Lewandowski on upcoming Clasico: “If I’m not fit, I won’t force myself to play,”

Barcelona superstar striker Robert Lewandowski left the pitch injured in Porto in the 34th of their Champions League clash on October 4th. The injury left Barca without their only pure striker, and raised questions on whether or not they’d have him against Real Madrid later this month.

PODCAST: If Lewandowski doesn’t play Clasico, how will that affect Real Madrid?

Initially, the injury was feared to be bad enough for him to miss the entire month, and that may still be the case — but it’s not entirely ruled out that he’ll make it.

Lewandowski, who has been marked excellently by Real Madrid’s Eder Militao (who will be missing the entirety of the season with an ACL injury) in past Clasicos, gave an update on his health on Polish TV during the international break.

Speaking to WP Sportowe Fakty, Lewandowski said “From Wednesday to Friday I rested. I have been working and rehabilitating since Friday. I take care of my leg, 7-10 days. This is the most important time for the ankle to rest.”

Lewandowski was still quite vague, understandably, about whether he’d make it or not.

“More will be said next week, but it looks better than many people thought,” the Polish striker said. “There is no return date. It all depends on how the leg reacts. If I’m not fit, I won’t force myself to play,”