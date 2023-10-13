Rodrygo and Vinicius feature in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela

Brazil could only manage a 1-1 draw with Venezuela at home in their World Cup Qualifier. Rodrygo Goes played the full 90 minutes, starting on the right wing, while Vinicius Junior featured for 79 minutes, playing on the left wing. Brazil opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Neymar as the central attacking midfielder and Richarlison as the team’s striker.

Rodyrgo started on the right flank but he rarely stays in that position. The #11 roamed centrally and oftentimes joined Vinicius on the left to provide an overload. The scoring boots are still missing as the Brazilian had one great opportunity from inside the box that he shot into the near post netting.

Vini attempted 6 dribbles in the match but only completed one. Venezuela defended well and were tough to break down, forcing Brazil into long range shots. After going 1-0 up through a Neymar corner to a Gabriel header, Vinicius made it 2-0 but the goal was disallowed for an offside interference from Rodrygo. Shortly after Vini’s disallowed goal, Venezuela shocked the home crowd and scored an acrobatic bicycle kick to equalize.

Brazil now sit in second place in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, behind Argentina, with 7 points compared to Argentina’s 9 points. Their next match is against Fede Valverde’s Uruguay in four days time.