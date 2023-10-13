Vinicius: “I won’t turn Spain into a country without racist people”

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked in an interview with L’Equipe where he discussed his first few years as a player in Brazil and the recent racist abuse he suffered in La Liga.

“Because what happened in Valencia was in matchday 35, but in all the away games played before that, there were episodes of racism. They never did anything. I had already spoken with La Liga to say that this had to change. They didn’t listen to me. They listened to me from the moment the whole world started talking about Spain. That made them react. Personally, I know that I am not going to change history, that I am not going to make Spain a country without racists, nor the whole world. But I know that I can change some things. So that those who come in the coming years don’t go through this, so that children can have peace in the future. For them, I will do everything I can,” said Vinicius when asked about what happened in Valencia.

He also explained that action needs to be taken in order to avoid more incidents like that one in the future.

In Valencia, an entire group in a stadium insults a player and the next match they can play normally? With their crowd, without losing points, without punishment? The change will come from there. I think we need to take action so that racists are afraid to say things that can affect me, but also their own lives. People need to understand,” he added.

Vinicius also said that while he’s extremely happy in Madrid, he would like to return to Flamengo some day.

“I think I could stay here for my entire career, but my lifelong club is Flamengo. I promised my father that I would return someday. I have to fulfill this promise,” he explained.

You can read the whole interview with Vinicius in L’Equipe’s website.