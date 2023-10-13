Managing Madrid Podcast: The Combined Clasico XI Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Our combined Clasico XI

Jude Bellingham’s PR

Would we buy Joselu at the end of the season?

Kepa 2023 vs Casillas 2014

Where does Bellingham rank all time as a 20 year old (vs other 20 year olds)?

What can he possibly improve on?*

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)