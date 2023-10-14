Las Blancas Podcast: European adventure begins

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Valerenga in the first leg of their UWCL qualifiers.

Talking points:

Lineup changes from Toril and what is our preferred lineup

Valerenga’s 5-4-1 approach away from home

Center-back partnership and the problems with Rocio-Sousa duo

Why is Ivana not playing?

Linda Caicedo’s brilliant game and how she is on a different level

Toletti’s dynamism throughout the game

Maite or Zornoza for the #10 role?

Feller’s impact and problems gelling with the team in second half

Is a back three our plan B?

Misa’s performance and problems in the game

Rogic’s performance against Real Madrid Femenino

Thea Bjelde in midfield for the Norwegian side

Is this approach sustainable in the long term?

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)