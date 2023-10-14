Open Thread: October 14, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally comment on the international games with, to combat the boredom (well, ok, maybe I don’t know if I would make it): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Praise from the Legend Himself

I would blush and receive a +5 stat boost if I were Kepa and recover faster if I were Tibo!

️ Iker Casillas: “Thibaut Courtois is the best in the world right now. I also like Kepa, he received a lot of criticism but he has been playing well at Real Madrid and has replaced Courtois well.” pic.twitter.com/gNGMcNQ5OJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 13, 2023

Well, We Know about the Pull of Madrid

️ Viní Jr: “Real Madrid? I think I could stay there my whole career but the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father I’d go back there one day. I’ve got to keep that promise.” @lequipe pic.twitter.com/ab4WzWPBn1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 13, 2023

Huh

Look, I’d be scared of a combination of Pep + the passing master. Toni will be 34 next year, but, if Pep could make excellent use of Xabi at the twilight of his career, he can most certainly make use of Toni Kroos. Not sure if I would want to see that or not, however. It’s been hinted that Toni may retire early. Let’s see what happens.

Manchester City are keen to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos when his contract expires next summer, with City willing to pay him £13m-a-season.



(Source: Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/EJ99dL0SBQ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 13, 2023

The International Games

Did you manage to catch the France vs Netherlands game? A certain someone who shan’t be named was on fire. Portugal dominated Slovakia but a couple goals (one lucky and one great) put some sweat on their brows, though they won 3-2. Cristiano scored twice in that one. Albania convincingly beat Czech Republic 3-0. They looked particularly good on the break.