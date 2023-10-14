 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: October 14, 2023

Your Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally comment on the international games with, to combat the boredom (well, ok, maybe I don’t know if I would make it): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Praise from the Legend Himself

I would blush and receive a +5 stat boost if I were Kepa and recover faster if I were Tibo!

Well, We Know about the Pull of Madrid

Huh

Look, I’d be scared of a combination of Pep + the passing master. Toni will be 34 next year, but, if Pep could make excellent use of Xabi at the twilight of his career, he can most certainly make use of Toni Kroos. Not sure if I would want to see that or not, however. It’s been hinted that Toni may retire early. Let’s see what happens.

The International Games

Did you manage to catch the France vs Netherlands game? A certain someone who shan’t be named was on fire. Portugal dominated Slovakia but a couple goals (one lucky and one great) put some sweat on their brows, though they won 3-2. Cristiano scored twice in that one. Albania convincingly beat Czech Republic 3-0. They looked particularly good on the break.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid