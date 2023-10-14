Former Real Madrid Star Xabi Alonso Poised to Return as Coach with Affordable Release Clause -report

Former Real Madrid player and current Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, reportedly has an affordable release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the German club and potentially coach one of his former clubs, namely Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Bayern Munich, if they express interest next summer. This information was reported by German newspaper Bild.

Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as the coach of Real Madrid at the end of the 2023-24 season. His impressive performance with Bayer Leverkusen, where he has led the team to the top of the Bundesliga, showcases his immense coaching potential.

While Alvaro Arbeloa and Raul Gonzalez are also considered candidates for the position, it is evident that Alonso’s name generates greater excitement. If all goes as planned, it would come as no surprise to see Alonso occupying the manager’s seat at Real Madrid next season.