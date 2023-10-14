Paul Scholes: Jude Bellingham is better than anything we’ve seen

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, claiming that the 20-year-old is “better than anything we’ve seen” in football.

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies with United, spoke to TNT Sports about Bellingham’s remarkable rise from Birmingham City to Real Madrid via Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “I think Jude Bellingham for his age and what he’s accomplished so far in his short career, is better than anything we’ve seen. He started at Birmingham and then decided to go to Borussia Dortmund, which by the looks of things looks like the right move for him, given what happened over the last few years.

“It was a really brave move for him, but he’s such a driven and determined lad with so much talent - nothing seems to faze him. He’s gone to one of the biggest clubs in the world now in Real Madrid and he’s just cracking on like he’s playing for Birmingham! He just stands out that much.”

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has made an incredible start to life at the Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 matches in all competitions.

He is also a regular in the England squad, and Scholes feels that no other player can match the midfielder’s progress at such a young age.

He said: “I find it hard to compare him to anybody, he just stands out on his own at the moment. I’m sure he’s thinking about the Ballon d’Or, with the way he’s going at the moment. You try and look for a chink in his armour. Is he a bad lad? Can he go off the rails? He doesn’t seem like it.

“He’s so intelligent and well-spoken, with a great family behind him. There’s no weakness in him. He can go as far as he wants to and he’s gone a long way already.”

Scholes also revealed that United were very close to signing Bellingham back in 2020, but the youngster opted for Dortmund instead, which Scholes thinks was “the right thing” for his development.

He said: “We [Manchester United] were very close to signing him, but he decided to go to Borussia Dortmund which looks the right thing from what’s happened over the past couple of years. It was a really brave move for him but he looks such a driven lad, such a determined lad, such a professional player with so much talent. It’s incredible but he’s got the temperament to go with it. Nothing seems to faze him.”