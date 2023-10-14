Granada vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Las Blancas face Granada in the fifth matchday of Liga F. Real Madrid are visiting Granada for their third away match of the season in hopes to grab their fifth league win and stay on top of the table. The white club is currently sitting on the second place, with the same number of points as Barcelona and only the goal differences keeping them away.

Granada are a newly promoted team sitting on 12th place with one win to their name. Their goal is to remain in the first division and shouldn’t be taken lightly, as they are also an unknown opponent to Alberto Toril.

There are no changes in Real Madrid’s squad list since the midweek game against Vålerenga except the absence of the third goalkeeper Téllez from the academy.

How to Watch

Date: 14/10/2023

Time: 16:30 CEST (10:30am ET)

Venue: Campo de fútbol de Adeje

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube