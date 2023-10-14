Starting Lineups: Granada vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Another experimental lineup from Alberto Toril to preserve energy for the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers. With Misa on goal, and Kathellen on CB, the rest of the defense is entirely changes as Svava and Kenti replaced Olga and Oihane on the fullbacks, and Ivana starts instead of Rocío. Teresa and Zornoza will play alongside Linda on the #10 role, while Feller leads the attack with Athenea and Raso on the sides.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Teresa, Ivana, Kathellen, Raso, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Chavas, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, M. Oroz, Bruun, Oihane, Moller, C. Camacho, Freja Siri, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Granada XI: A. Romero, Alba P., Marta C., Postigo, Esther, Alicia, Lucía, Ornella, Lauri, Edna, C. Suárez

Subs: Sandra., I. Alvarez, A. Mingueza, L. Pérez, A. Gómez, Gaste, N. Vicente, Naima, Inés F., L. Ramos, Noe, Natalia

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 14/10/2023

Time: 16:30 CEST (10:30am ET)

Venue: Campo de fútbol de Adeje

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube