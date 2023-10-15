Rodrygo: “I don’t like playing as a 9 but in Real Madrid I have to”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes talked to the Brazilian press after the draw against Venezuela. Rodrygo was asked about his versatility and he shared some thoughts about his current role in Madrid.

“It’s always important being able to do many things on the field. I’ve always said that I can play in both wings, I simply don’t like playing as a 9 but in Real Madrid I have to. With Brazil I can move all around the pitch and that helps my game. Being able to do those things is important because it increases your chances of playing and that’s crucial for me,” he said.

It’s worth noting that Rodrygo has scored one goal and delivered one assist for Real Madrid this season. Many fans were hoping to see Rodrygo’s production increase away from the right wing, but the attacker has not been in great form and if he doesn’t like playing as a number 9, coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely have to trust Joselu for that role, given that the Spanish attacker has been effective.