Open Thread: October 15, 2023

Still Getting Comments on this Man’s Brilliant Start

️ Andreas Christensen: “Jude Bellingham’s start at Real Madrid?”



“It’s annoying when you sit and watch the results, and then he's been scoring in the last, I don't know how many games now. He's taken the league by storm. Real Madrid have really brought in a good player."… pic.twitter.com/r67tmkubsu — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 15, 2023

Think They Stand a Chance?

Guler hasn’t made his debut yet, but Jude has had a fantastic start to his RMA career, building on his short but great spell at BVB. Jude seems to be a great nominee for the Golden Boy award. Do you think he could get it?

A Real Madrid player has never won the Golden Boy Award yet.



Jude Bellingham & Arda Güler are the club’s nominees this year. pic.twitter.com/GOjtxpfVpW — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 14, 2023

One of the Greatest Ever 10’s

What a magician.. Ozil was nothing less than a magician. I saw some comments in the previous thread regarding 10’s and how Real Madrid don’t use use in the last few years - an exception being Zidane’s roaming 10 role, played by the bandy-legged beauty Isco. There’s plenty of truth in there, especially when you add it to the fact that most of the top teams (not just RMA) omit the pure 10 role from their formation and roles. Ozil did not adapt his game and faded fairly quick. Nonetheless, the man was fantastic and had a great career at Real Madrid. It’s a shame he wasn’t part of a UCL-winning team.