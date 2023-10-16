Baller’s Edition : 16 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

As the clock winds down on one of the most illustrious footballing careers we’re ever likely to see.. Father Time remains undefeated and while Luka can still play at the highest level even Carlo Ancelotti has made peace with the reality that the maestro is no longer a player for all occasions. Hopefully Luka can win the Euro24 or at least reach the final.

Luka Modrić has played his 1000th game of his career tonight.



Legend. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/gMwou3h09x — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 15, 2023

Perhaps an underrated dribbler himself, the Croatian maestro has been gliding across the lawns of the Bernabeu.

We celebrate some of the ballers over the years. In this Edition: The dribblers.

There have been many masters of the art of dribbling over the years. Different dribblers with different styles.

Today we look at some of the best of Real Madrid’s masters of the feint, roulette, step-overs, nutmegs and all the wonderful moves which have lived long in the memory.

In the 21st century, Real Madrid has had no shortage of dribblers

Here are some favourites from over the last 20 years

The Old School:

Isco “Disco”

The little magician could dazzle. At the peak of his powers, Isco was a highlights package. A pure entertainer.

Marcelo

Easily one of the most notable absentees in any starting XI throughout his time at the Bernabeu. Marcelo made progressing the ball down the left a fait accompli. At his peak he was better than most wingers on the ball. A true master of the dance.

Di Maria

One of the more underrated players of his generation, Angel Di Maria was a genuine menace and opposition teams resigned themselves to fouling him when he was in full flow. A wonderful technical dribbler. Who can forget him signing Puyol’s exit papers.

Zidane

Who can forget this genius. The scientist. Definition of baller.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Looking at how a manager like Ten Hag has spent hundreds of millions at United and the team still doesn’t have a spine.

Who should have the final say on transfers, the clubs or managers? The manager will have his preferences but the club needs a player who will still be valuable under different managers.

Or is the solution to give managers more time and control over transfers?

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Do you expect Real Madrid to win La Liga? Yes. No excuses.

No. We’re one injury from disaster

Carlo’s 4-4-2 schemes are unsustainable vote view results 74% Yes. No excuses. (40 votes)

22% No. We’re one injury from disaster (12 votes)

3% Carlo’s 4-4-2 schemes are unsustainable (2 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

