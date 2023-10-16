Camavinga: “I don’t particularly like the left-back spot, I’m still a midfielder”

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga talked to the French press in his national team’s training camp. Naturally, Camavinga talked about his role as a left-back for both Les Bleus and Real Madrid.

“I get asked about it every day. I’m someone who plays for the team and when I’m needed. I didn’t know this position before, but it’s where I’ve adapted, whether it’s with the French national team or with Real Madrid. But I don’t particularly like that position. I think everyone knows that, but if I have to play there, I will, even if I don’t necessarily enjoy it. I’m still a midfielder,” he said.

The Frenchman was asked more specifically about that role but this time when he’s played there for his club.

“When I have had to play, it hasn’t been too tough. I spoke with the coach, but as I’ve always said, the most important thing is the team. Someone had to fill that position, and since I’m a team player, I played there even though I don’t like it too much. The best thing is to give everything for the club and the team. You don’t always get what you want in life, and you have to focus on the positive,” he added.

Camavinga also shared some thoughts about how he can improve as a player.

“I still need to improve my concentration. And also, be more decisive. I had a small problem with my hamstrings. There are still some starters ahead of me. But it’s important to show what I can do,” he concluded.