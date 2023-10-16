Kieran Trippier on Jude Bellingham: “He’s frightening”

Jude Bellingham’s teammate on the English National Team, Kieran Trippier, has heaped praise on the Real Madrid superstar during international break. Trippier, who also acts as Newcastle’s right-back on the club level, spoke to the media ahead of England’s big game vs Italy on Tuesday — a game in which, if they win, would cement their qualification for Euro 2024.

“With the maturity, quality and aggression he’s got, he’s frightening,” Trippier said of Bellingham.

“If you play well there in Madrid, the fans will love you,” Trippier continued, “It’s no surprise to me how he’s started there because Jude is frightening.

“Jude did unbelievable at Dortmund. He’s taken that experience with him. You see he’s playing with a freedom and the players around him are going to make his standards get even better. The most scary thing is he’s only 20 year old. He can be the difference.”

Bellingham was rested in England’s friendly win over Australia, but he’ll surely take the field vs Italy on Tuesday.