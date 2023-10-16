Nacho’s suspension shortened, will be available for El Clasico against Barcelona

The Spanish Competition Committee have decided to shorten Nacho Fernandez’s initial three-game suspension and the defender will only have to miss Real Madrid’s next La Liga game against Sevilla, meaning that he will be available when Los Blancos take on FC Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.

Real Madrid were fearing that Nacho would have to miss that game even though Girona’s Portu wasn’t significantly injured after Nacho’s challenge, which was the main reason why Los Blancos appealed and thought that he should only face a two-game ban.

This is significant news for Real Madrid, given that Antonio Rudiger is one yellow card away from missing El Clasico. David Alaba is also coming back from his injury, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have three center-backs at his disposal against Barcelona, assuming that Rudiger manages to complete the upcoming game against Sevilla without getting booked.