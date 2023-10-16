Toni Kroos: “I prepare myself in the best possible way to maintain this level”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos openly shared his current state of well-being, attributing it partly to “more rest than normal.” In addition, he expressed his appreciation for the team’s strong start to the season, with 10 wins out of 11 games, though he acknowledged that there are always areas for improvement during an interview with Realmadrid TV.

“The team is performing quite well. We’ve won 10 out of the 11 games we’ve played, having suffered just one loss. This indicates that we’re on the right track. It’s the early stages of the season, and it’s only natural that there are areas we can work on, but we’re currently leading in the League and our Champions League group.”

“I’m content with the team’s performance as well as my own. I hope we can maintain this level. Teamwork is crucial for us because it’s the only way to secure victories. Additionally, we have a winning mentality that we’ve cultivated over many years. It means believing until the very end. We’ve clinched numerous games or earned points in the last five or ten minutes. Believing until the end and having the ability to turn the game around or score goals is important. We understand that the most challenging part is yet to come,” he analyzed.

In terms of his own impressive form, the 33-year-old German acknowledged that he’s been playing fewer minutes than usual this season. However, he’s thrilled to be in excellent shape. Unlike some of his peers who retired from the national team, Kroos didn’t need to take a break. He emphasized, “I strive to prepare myself in the best possible way to maintain this level. I’ve been here for a while, and it’s essential to care for my body daily. Rest will come naturally because one’s quality with the ball doesn’t diminish quickly. I feel good, and I’m enjoying more rest than I typically do,” explained Real Madrid’s number 8.