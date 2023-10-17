 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Visionaries : 17 October 2023

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
Real Madrid Castilla v Melilla - Primera RFEF

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid Castilla v Melilla - Primera RFEF

FOOTBALL TODAY

This edition looks at some of the great passers to don the white shirt in the 21st century. Feel free to add some honourable mentions to my impeccable list of magic men.

Guti

In full flow Guti seemed to have a 6th sense.

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Quality but not enough quantity. Guti was an eccentric personality and this permeated into his game. He was audacious and equally gifted.

Mesut Ozil

Statistically brilliant and even more pleasing to the eye.

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Arguably the most creative midfielder of his generation. Sensational timing and weight of pass in almost any circumstance. His touch wasn’t half bad but none was wiser than El Buho. Nobody made finding a pass in the final third look easier.

Xabi Alonso

A master tactician

Malaga v Real Madrid - La Liga

Spanish Pirlo. A deep-lying commander. He could always see the whole game. One of the most efficient quarter-backs of the modern game. Xabi’s vision from deep was extraordinary.

Toni Kroos

The cerebrum

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

A master controller who shapes the team with his passing. Toni’s genius is hidden in how simple he makes it all look.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Nico Paz and Manuel Angel are my top 2 picks to make the jump from Castilla to the first team. I think both should join to replace Kroos and Modric. Nico next season when Modric leaves and Manuel the season after when Kroos leaves. There is enough room in the Real Madrid first team squad for youngsters to grow. If they don’t cut it, they can always go out on loan and eventually be sold. The more talented a player, the more I think they should stay with the first team.

Ahead of Real Madrid v Las Palmas - La Liga

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Where does Dani Carvajal rank in the history of fullbacks?

view results
  • 18%
    GOAT status
    (25 votes)
  • 50%
    World Class
    (67 votes)
  • 30%
    Top 5 Real Madrid fullbacks of all time
    (41 votes)
133 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Nico Paz is a jewel. Should he be playing at a higher leve?

view results
  • 66%
    Yes. He must go on loan to a top-flight team
    (78 votes)
  • 7%
    No. He is where he belongs
    (9 votes)
  • 26%
    He belongs in the Real Madrid first team
    (31 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid