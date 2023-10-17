The Visionaries : 17 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

FOOTBALL TODAY

Real Madrid players in action today:



Camavinga, Tchouaméni vs Scotland

- 20:45 CET



Bellingham vs Italy

- 20:45 CET



Valverde vs Vini, Rodrygo

- 02:00 CET



Rüdiger vs Mexico

- 02:00 CET pic.twitter.com/yrH9NB4nSj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 17, 2023

This edition looks at some of the great passers to don the white shirt in the 21st century. Feel free to add some honourable mentions to my impeccable list of magic men.

Guti

In full flow Guti seemed to have a 6th sense.

Quality but not enough quantity. Guti was an eccentric personality and this permeated into his game. He was audacious and equally gifted.

Mesut Ozil

Statistically brilliant and even more pleasing to the eye.

Arguably the most creative midfielder of his generation. Sensational timing and weight of pass in almost any circumstance. His touch wasn’t half bad but none was wiser than El Buho. Nobody made finding a pass in the final third look easier.

Xabi Alonso

A master tactician

Spanish Pirlo. A deep-lying commander. He could always see the whole game. One of the most efficient quarter-backs of the modern game. Xabi’s vision from deep was extraordinary.

Toni Kroos

The cerebrum

A master controller who shapes the team with his passing. Toni’s genius is hidden in how simple he makes it all look.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Nico Paz and Manuel Angel are my top 2 picks to make the jump from Castilla to the first team. I think both should join to replace Kroos and Modric. Nico next season when Modric leaves and Manuel the season after when Kroos leaves. There is enough room in the Real Madrid first team squad for youngsters to grow. If they don’t cut it, they can always go out on loan and eventually be sold. The more talented a player, the more I think they should stay with the first team.

