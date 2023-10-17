Las Blancas Podcast: Trailblazing Toletti steals the show!

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-5 win against Granada in matchday 5 of Liga F.
Talking points:
- Constant lineup changes every game by Toril
- Esther Martin-Pozuelo’s return to Madrid again
- Granada’s good ideas and sustaining possession in final third
- What is Feller’s best role?
- Athenea’s brilliant start to the season
- Linda in the #10 role
- Toletti showcasing her overall play
- Bruun growing in confidence
- Bruun’s movements in the box
- Raso’s performance and tendencies on the flank
- Raso and her combination with the fullbacks
- Defensive problems persist
- Kenti and her role in the team
- Consistent errors from CB pairing
- Does Toril know his best lineup?
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...