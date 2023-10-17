Las Blancas Podcast: Trailblazing Toletti steals the show!

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-5 win against Granada in matchday 5 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Constant lineup changes every game by Toril

Esther Martin-Pozuelo’s return to Madrid again

Granada’s good ideas and sustaining possession in final third

What is Feller’s best role?

Athenea’s brilliant start to the season

Linda in the #10 role

Toletti showcasing her overall play

Bruun growing in confidence

Bruun’s movements in the box

Raso’s performance and tendencies on the flank

Raso and her combination with the fullbacks

Defensive problems persist

Kenti and her role in the team

Consistent errors from CB pairing

Does Toril know his best lineup?

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)