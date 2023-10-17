Alaba, Güler will be available against Sevilla -report

Real Madrid’s upcoming match against Sevilla holds promising news as defender David Alaba and midfielder Arda Güler are set to be available, as reported by MARCA. Both players have successfully returned to training after recovering from their injuries, allowing them sufficient time to regain their fitness ahead of the game.

Alaba’s return is particularly significant, considering Nacho’s suspension for the match in Sevilla. Currently, Rüdiger remains the sole available center-back for the team. Therefore, having Alaba back in the squad is undoubtedly a positive development for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

On the other hand, Güler may require more time before making a substantial contribution on the field. The young midfielder missed the entire pre-season due to a meniscus injury. Given his lack of experience and the need to develop chemistry with his teammates, it could take some time for him to adapt to the team’s system.

Overall, Real Madrid fans can anticipate Alaba’s valuable presence in the upcoming match against Sevilla, while patiently awaiting Güler’s gradual integration into the team.