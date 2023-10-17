Endrick: “The best thing you can do as a player is invest in your personal development”

Palmeiras striker Endrick, who will be joining Real Madrid next season, has revealed on social media that he is investing time and money into learning Spanish and English before joining Real Madrid.

He is doing so with renowned language coach Sarah Duque, who has helped footballers like Julian Alvarez transition to the Premier League.

WATCH: Should Endrick be Real Madrid’s starting striker next season?

“The best thing you can do as a player is invest in your personal development, I want to stay focused on my goals,” Endrick said. “I am going to join a Spanish team and I have to understand English as a global language of the soccer community.”

Endrick also went on to explain how Sarah helped him understand what it’s like to play in Europe, from a cultural perspective.

“Sarah helped me understand what it’s like to play in Europe, and how I need to prepare both mentally and culturally,” Endrick explained. “Here in South America, it’s very different. And without this kind of preparation, adaptation will be very challenging.”

Here is the full video of Endrick’s quotes on Instagram: