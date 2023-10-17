Joselu, Fran Garcia, Carvajal, and Modric return to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid held their second training session of the week on Tuesday morning, with four players returning from the international break. Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Fran Garcia, and Joselu joined their teammates at the Valdebebas training complex, but only Garcia and Joselu participated in the group session.

Modric and Carvajal trained exclusively indoors, as a precautionary measure, but both are in good physical condition and have no issues.

Arda Güler and David Alaba also trained after recovering from their respective injuries. Alaba is expected to start against Sevilla on Saturday, as he has been cleared by the medical staff. However, Real Madrid will be more cautious about Güler’s return, as the Turkish winger has been out for a long time.

The rest of the international players will arrive later this week, after playing their final games for their countries. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham will return on Thursday, while Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Federico Valverde, and Antonio Rudiger should return on Friday.

Carlo Ancelotti will have to wait until then to assess the physical and mental state of his players, and decide his starting lineup for the crucial game against Sevilla.