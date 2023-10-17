Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Nacho’s ban reduced; Ronaldo’s crazy numbers; El Clasico history 1902 - 1928

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Beach football

International matches

Spain’s ceiling at the upcoming Euros

Could Spain copy Barca’s box midfield?

Nacho’s 3 game ban reduced

Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Some incredible La Liga history

First ever Clasico

Arthur Johnson

Insane Santiago Bernabeu stats

Noteworthy Real Madrid players from 1902 - 1928

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/Churrosytacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas