Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Nacho’s ban reduced; Ronaldo’s crazy numbers; El Clasico history 1902 - 1928

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Beach football
- International matches
- Spain’s ceiling at the upcoming Euros
- Could Spain copy Barca’s box midfield?
- Nacho’s 3 game ban reduced
- Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stats
- Some incredible La Liga history
- First ever Clasico
- Arthur Johnson
- Insane Santiago Bernabeu stats
- Noteworthy Real Madrid players from 1902 - 1928
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/Churrosytacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...