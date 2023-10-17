 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Nacho’s ban reduced; Ronaldo’s crazy numbers; El Clasico history 1902 - 1928

Kiyan and Diego discuss international break, some history, and a big upcoming game

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Beach football
  • International matches
  • Spain’s ceiling at the upcoming Euros
  • Could Spain copy Barca’s box midfield?
  • Nacho’s 3 game ban reduced
  • Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stats
  • Some incredible La Liga history
  • First ever Clasico
  • Arthur Johnson
  • Insane Santiago Bernabeu stats
  • Noteworthy Real Madrid players from 1902 - 1928
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

