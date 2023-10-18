Valverde’s Uruguay earn a vital 2-0 win vs. Brazil

The Uruguayan national team claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over rivals Brazil in front of their home fans at the iconic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The win was much-needed for the home side, who were winless in the previous two games.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Uruguay in the 42nd minute, slotting home confidently to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at halftime. Nicolas De La Cruz doubled their advantage in the 77th minute, knocking in a close-range finish to put the result beyond doubt.



Brazil dominated possession, holding 61% of the ball compared to Uruguay’s 39%. But the visitors struggled to create clear chances against La Celeste’s organized defense. Uruguay defended resolutely and capitalized on their few forays forward.

In central midfield, Federico Valverde put in an industrious shift to disrupt Brazil’s rhythm. The Real Madrid man completed 32 of 40 passes and contributed at both ends of the pitch. His work rate and positional discipline were decent, as Brazil controlled possession. Fede Valverde also made a couple of interceptions and saw one of his shots being blocked on its way.

The crucial result lifts Uruguay to second place in the South American World Cup qualifying standings after four matches. They now sit just five points behind leaders Argentina in the race for automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament.

Having claimed this statement victory over regional heavyweights Brazil, Uruguay will aim to build momentum when qualifying resumes next month against World Champions Argentina (away) and Bolivia (home).