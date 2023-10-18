Isco: “I should’ve left Real Madrid earlier”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon, who is currently performing at a very high level for Betis, talked to Canal Sur and shared some thoughts on what happened during his last few years in the Spanish capital.

“I had to leave Madrid [earlier] because I felt like I no longer needed to be there. But taking that step of leaving the best club in the world is complicated, and finding the right moment to take that step is even more difficult. These are decisions that one has to deal with forever,” he said.

“I was at Real Madrid for nine years, the last ones I was more apathetic due to circumstances that I will tell someday, but also five or six very good years, in which I played with the best in the world and won titles,” he added.

Isco also explained that something happened behind the scenes, although he didn’t mention any names.

“I spent many years there, I was very satisfied and happy. Things happened with coaches, no matter what I did, I wouldn’t play. I lacked mental preparation, there were moments where instead of giving a little more, I fell apart. They made it clear to me that no matter what happened, I would not play much,” he said.

Isco’s contract with Real Madrid expired in the summer of 2022. He then spent a few months playing for Sevilla, and his contract was terminated in the middle of the 2022-2023 season. He then waited for another chance almost an entire year until this summer he was able to sign for Betis, where he’s been playing really well so far.