Managing Madrid Podcast: Beckham: Episode One Discussion

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

How many news fans did David Beckham bring with him to Real Madrid?

Beckham’s marketing deals — a pioneer in the sport

Sir Alex Ferguson’s philosophies and disagreements with David Beckham

Glen Hoddle vs Beckham

How successful was Beckham’s Real Madrid stint

How his signing conflicted with Luis Figo

Beckham’s unique playing style — has there anyone been ever like him?

Beckham’s free kicks

His business acumen

Rio Ferdinand’s cameos in the doc

And more

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)