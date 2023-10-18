Bellingham: “Real Madrid is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years”

Jude Bellingham continued to steal the spotlight last night as he put in a Man of the Match performance in England’s 3 - 1 win over Italy to secure qualification for Euro 2024. After the game, where he had an assist to Marcus Rashford for England’s game-winning goal, Bellingham spoke to Channel 4.

“I am getting a little better each time I play,” Bellingham said. “It was a really good night for us, we all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression. We are heading in the right direction and a very important win for us.

“I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it.

“Since the last few months I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving I am arriving with a big hunger.

“With the big transfer the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance.

“This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 5 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me.”

Bellingham also explained how signing for Real Madrid has made him a better footballer.

“100% (it’s made me better),” he said. “When you are around those mentalities and quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically.”

England manager Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, spoke after the game about how Bellingham has changed the mindset of the English National Team.

“I just think the way he carries himself and the way he plays on the field shows that,” Southgate said. “He’s had that since he walked through the door, frankly. Plus the power in his play, that gives us something when you are in tight situations and you can suddenly wriggle out of things.

“That belief, that willingness to engage with the crowd, they are rare traits in a player so young.”