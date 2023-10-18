Vinicius Jr highly critical of himself following performances for Brazil

It was a rough night for Brazil last night as they fell to Fede Valverde’s highly organized Uruguay side in Montevideo. With the loss, Brazil are now winless in their last two matches. Last week, they dropped points at home against Venezuela. To make matters worse, they lost Neymar last night to a horrific injury. The Brazilian was stretchered off the field in tears.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr played in both matches during the international break, and following last night’s defeat, he expressed his disappointment to Brazilian media outlet Ge Globo.

“I was very bad in the game, I was very bad in the last game too,” Vinicius said. “I have a lot to improve. The team also has a lot to improve. But it’s about having a clear head to be able to do the best for the team.”

Vinicius discussed some of the growing pains playing for the national team so far.

“I think that my cycle in the National Team has not yet been what I expected,” Vinicius explained. “I have a lot to evolve to be able to play the best I can, as I do in Real Madrid. Of course, the pressure is also great. And I am always prepared — wanting to evolve, wanting to improve as quickly as possible to be able to help the team.”