Preview, Squad List, Team News: Vålerenga vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Round 2

Preview

Real Madrid have travelled to Oslo for the rematch against Vålerenga to try and secure their spot in the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Las Blancas came victorious last week against the Norweigan team with the result of 2-1 and are now coming to Oslo with a minimum lead.

The home match is remembered by a number of defensive errors which could’ve ended worse for the white club and the defensive problems are the main concern for the return match. If Las Blancas come victorious on aggregate, this will be Real Madrid’s third consecutive season in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

“It’s a very important game for us and we want to do everything to win this game. I believe it’s going to be a balanced match, as we’ve already seen that it was a very complicated game at home,“ Sandie Toletti speaks for Real Madrid TV. “If we don’t commit any mistakes, we will be okay. It’s going to be difficult as they’re not going to give us a lot of space between the lines, but we’re also prepared.”

The kickoff is at 19:30 CEST (1:30pm ET) at Intility Arena in Oslo.

Goalkeepeers: Misa, Chavas, Téllez

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, Sara López

Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea