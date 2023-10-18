Vålerenga vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UWCL Online

Real Madrid have travelled to Oslo for the rematch against Vålerenga to try and secure their spot in the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Las Blancas came victorious last week against the Norweigan team with the result of 2-1 and are now coming to Oslo with a minimum lead and if they come victorious on aggregate, this will be Real Madrid’s third consecutive season in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.
“It is a very important match for the club and for us. We want to do everything possible to win. It’s going to be a very even match. We have seen the first leg, which was very complicated, and if we don’t make mistakes we can be fine“, speaks Sandie Toletti for Real Madrid TV.
How to Watch
Date: 18/10/2023
Time: 19:30 CEST (1:30pm ET)
Venue: Intility Arena
Available streaming: RM Play and Real Madrid TV (VPN needed outside of Spain)
Loading comments...