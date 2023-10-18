Starting Lineups: Vålerenga vs Real Madrid; UWCL Round 2

Both teams put up very similar lineups from the last encounter from one week ago. The only change in Real Madrid’s lineup is Feller taking Athenea’s place on the wing. The defense is, once again, almost completely different from the weekend game with only Kathellen being a consistent starter. This rotation of the defensive players might be a huge handicap for Las Blancas as there have been some very apparent defensive errors in the last few matches, and the lack of consistency in the lineups doesn’t help either.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza
Subs: Chavas, Téllez, K. Robles, Ivana, M. Oroz, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Athenea, Svava, Freja Siri, Sara López
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Vålerenga XI: Tompkins, Sigirdardottir, Thorsnes, Kovacs, Tennebø, Pettersen, Vickius, Bjelde, Tvedten, Rogic, Sævik
Subs: Pettersen, Sporsem, Sunde, Jørgensen, Pedersen, Klech, Brekken, Arnesen
Predicted formation: 5-4-1
How to Watch
Date: 18/10/2023
Time: 19:30 CEST (1:30pm ET)
Venue: Intility Arena
Available streaming: RM Play and Real Madrid TV (VPN needed outside of Spain)
