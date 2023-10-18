 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Vålerenga vs Real Madrid; UWCL Round 2

Nearly the same lineup as in the home match.

By kanifroh
/ new
Real Madrid v Valerenga: UEFA Women’s Champions League, Round 2 Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Both teams put up very similar lineups from the last encounter from one week ago. The only change in Real Madrid’s lineup is Feller taking Athenea’s place on the wing. The defense is, once again, almost completely different from the weekend game with only Kathellen being a consistent starter. This rotation of the defensive players might be a huge handicap for Las Blancas as there have been some very apparent defensive errors in the last few matches, and the lack of consistency in the lineups doesn’t help either.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza

Subs: Chavas, Téllez, K. Robles, Ivana, M. Oroz, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Athenea, Svava, Freja Siri, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Vålerenga XI: Tompkins, Sigirdardottir, Thorsnes, Kovacs, Tennebø, Pettersen, Vickius, Bjelde, Tvedten, Rogic, Sævik

Subs: Pettersen, Sporsem, Sunde, Jørgensen, Pedersen, Klech, Brekken, Arnesen

Predicted formation: 5-4-1

How to Watch

Date: 18/10/2023

Time: 19:30 CEST (1:30pm ET)

Venue: Intility Arena

Available streaming: RM Play and Real Madrid TV (VPN needed outside of Spain)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid