Immediate Reaction: Vålerenga 0 - 3 Real Madrid; UWCL

Real Madrid won 0-3 against the Norwegian side Vålerenga to qualify for the Champions League group stage. Below are my views and thoughts on the match.

Grid View Real Madrid XI

Vålerenga XI

Bench

The lineup was almost identical to the one in the first leg. Only Feller was a novelty from last time and she replaced Athenea. The French woman got to start on the wing this time, opposed to starting as the center forward last weekend against Granada. Another curious thing is that Toril keeps changing the defensive line game after game not letting them get any consistency.

It was a very similar scenery to what happened in the first leg, at least in the beginning. The game started off balanced, Vålerenga had the first shot of the match, and after that, Real Madrid took over. Most of the first 45 minutes were spent on Vålerenga’s half, but they didn’t lack chances either. Good news for Real Madrid this time is that the defense was looking sharper than in the last few matches.

29’ GOAL by Sandie Toletti (0-1)! Oihane sent in a cross to Feller in the box. She pushed it a bit back, right where Toletti ran in and shot it straight in.

¡TERCER gol de Sandie Toletti en los ultimos dos partidos! #UWCL pic.twitter.com/brXhuzZrwJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) October 18, 2023

There were no halftime substitutions. The second half started easy, and it didn’t have any excitements until the first change Alberto Toril made.

With the introduction of Athenea in 61’, she gave the game a new fresh energy. In the same minute, Raso was subbed on for Bruun when Athenea replaced Zornoza. Since this moment on, Feller was back on the center forward position.

68’ GOAL by Naomie Feller (0-2)! Athenea ran on the left side and passed at the right time, wanting to find Linda but the ball moved passed her to Feller from where she decided to shoot.

⚽️ Otra vez Feller, que está de dulce con el Real Madrid



El cuadro merengue, cada vez más cerca de su objetivo



@Misa_CF pic.twitter.com/AyBWCyRdc1 — Era Fútbol Femenino (@Erafutbolfem) October 18, 2023

One more interesting addition was one of Carla Camacho. She was subbed in together with Maite in 71’ for Linda and Feller. The youngster operated as a lone striker and had one chance towards the end of the match that went just over the goal. As the very last contribution to the game, she wrote herself in one of the assistants.

90+6’ GOAL by Athenea del Castillo (0-3)! From Camacho’s pass to the left side, Athenea went on a run, beat the goalkeeper in the duel and shot near the near post before the defender could get to it.

Y llegó el 0-3 que gran regate de @atheeneeaa_10 que aprovecha el pase de @CarlaCamachooo y con un gran regate que sienta a la portera, hace el 0-3 definitivo. #HalaMadrid | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/LdOiYnYUtk — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) October 18, 2023

Comfortable win this time that puts Real Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage for the third time in a row.