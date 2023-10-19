Player Ratings: Vålerenga 0 - 3 Real Madrid; UEFA Women’s Champions League

STARTING XI

Misa: 6/10 - Was commanding of her area and made a few important saves but was not really troubled. Was beaten by a brilliant Vålerenga freekick which hit the upright.

Oihane: 7/10 - Another solid display from the right back. Comfortable going up and down the right flank.

Rocío: 5/10 - Still below par and has never been the same since her injury mid last season. Had problems defending one-on-one situations. Still managed to keep a clean sheet.

Kathellen: 5/10 - Slightly better than Rocío, passed the ball out from the back a little better than her partner. Still shaky on one-on-one situations.

Olga: 7/10 - Was busy up and down the left, had decent shots in the area a couple of times in the first half and was good defensively too.

Teresa: 6/10 - Still not at her World Cup level but managed to control the game in midfield. Tried a few shots from outside which did not trouble the goalkeeper.

Toletti: 8/10 - Player of the match, was everywhere in midfield and scored the first goal of the game with a neat low ground shot. Has taken a leadership role in midfield since Weir got injured.

Zornoza: 6/10 - Had an okay game but could not impose herself on the game more, the 4-3-3 formation suits her more.

Feller: 8/10 - Another game another Goal for the Frenchwoman. Thats 4 goals in 7 games in all competitions, well on her way to surpass last season's tally.

Caicedo: 8/10 - A top performance from the Colombian who is becoming a leader in attack. Provided the first assist with a brilliant lay off to Toletti and was everywhere in attack. Still yet to score but the goals will arrive.

Bruun: 6/10 - Couldn't get on the scoresheet but worked tirelessly as she always does pressing and holding up play.

SUBSTITUTES

Raso: (replaced Zornoza in 61’) 6/10 - Changed the game with her direct play and forward running was involved in the second goal when her parried shot landed at Feller's feet.

Athenea: (replaced Bruun in 61’) 6/10 - Another goal for the Cantabrian winger who has now scored 6 goals this season for club and country. Her goal and assist numbers have gone up which is good news for Real Madrid.

M. Oroz: (replaced Feller in 71’) 5/10 - Came in and gave the team control and possession in the second half. Deserves to be a starter.

C. Camacho: (replaced L. Caicedo in 71’) 6/10 - Finally played as a 9 and showed her talent pressing, hold up play, Pace and grabbed an assist for Athenea late on. Almost scored one late on after some neat footwork in the box. Brilliant cameo

Freja Siri: (replaced Teresa in 86’) N/A - came in late with 5 minutes left in the game.