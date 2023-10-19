Arda Güler completing his recovery, will be out two more weeks

Real Madrid’s promising young talent, Arda Güler, has returned to training with the squad during the FIFA break. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him in action as he continues his recovery process and works on improving his conditioning. According to reports in the Spanish press, the midfielder is not expected to be available until November.

In fact, Güler himself confirmed the news to Turkish reporter Candaş Tolga Işık.

“I am working hard, I want to be in shape and come back stronger. I will be on the field with my true performance in the month of November,” he said.

It is evident that both Güler and Real Madrid will adopt a patient approach, considering Güler’s age, potential, and the team’s recent performances. In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Güler is expected to focus on personal growth and development as a player, rather than being a key contributor to Real Madrid’s success.