Eden Hazard reflects on his decision to retire from football and what went wrong at Real Madrid

In a charity match in Calais, France, former Real Madrid player Eden Hazard played alongside other retired players such as Didier Deschamps, Robert Pires, and others, including former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu.

Hazard, who scored a goal and had six assists in the match, spoke at the event about his options this past summer before he decided to retire.

WATCH: The beginning of the end of Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid career.

“It is never easy to make a decision like that, but I am not going to say that it was difficult,” Hazard said. “It is something that I had reflected on a lot, I had the support of people who know me and who know that I really want to do other things with my life outside of football.”

Hazard said part of the reason the decision was not that difficult was because he was not having as much fun as he used to.

“Last season was complicated and when I left the national team I already had everything thought out,” Hazard explained. “I no longer enjoyed going to training and as I played less it became more complicated.”

Eden Hazard reflects on his last season as a professional footballer. pic.twitter.com/fo8DhTrIoL — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 19, 2023

The Belgian also explained that going to the MLS or Saudi Arabia for lots of money wasn’t appealing to him.

“I wouldn’t play anywhere for money,” Hazard concluded. “I’m 32 years old and have a whole life ahead of me to enjoy away from the playing fields.”