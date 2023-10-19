Restart: 19 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Going back to how we started?

Expected Real Madrid XI vs Sevilla @marca pic.twitter.com/TWXNyKnrMB — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 18, 2023

This suggested lineup looks eerily similar to the one used in the first game of the season. In that game Bellingham occasionally helped the left side defensively as well.

If I was a betting man, whoever suggested this lineup did it to spark talk about Kroos and Modric. Kroos will definitely start against Sevilla. He is well rested and ready to go.

Head-scratcher

️ Joan Laporta: “There’s a campaign against Barça to destabilize us. In Spain & in Madrid there is a sociological Madridismo that suffered a lot in my first period as president & they don’t want that success to be repeated. I’m the president of the best Barça.” @AlbertOrtegaES1 pic.twitter.com/Y8xeqDopL8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 19, 2023

These guys cannot take responsibility for anything even after their colleagues have been arrested for corruption. My goodness. Luckily for them, the English media absolutely loves Barcelona.

High Praise

️ Toni Kroos: “Arda Güler is only 18 years old, but he can do many things that we cannot do” @yagosabuncuoglu pic.twitter.com/bHTbpYw7r6 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 18, 2023

Always good to see veterans showing admiration to younger players. Kroos is known to be a straight-talker who does use superlatives to get his message across. If he and Luka say the kid is the real deal. We better believe it.

Life Is A Rollercoaster

| Real Madrid board’s desire is to sign Kylian Mbappé next summer. @relevo #rmalive pic.twitter.com/ihIvBjv1l3 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 18, 2023

The streets are mumbling again. Well, the source tends to be accurate on inside-info about the club all the way to the dressing room. So.. In the words of the late great DMX, “Here we go again!”

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Do you agree with the suggestion to drop Joselu? Yes

No. We need his presence in the box

He was not signed to be a starter vote view results 1% Yes (3 votes)

78% No. We need his presence in the box (144 votes)

20% He was not signed to be a starter (37 votes) 184 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2