Restart: 19 October 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Going back to how we started?

This suggested lineup looks eerily similar to the one used in the first game of the season. In that game Bellingham occasionally helped the left side defensively as well.

If I was a betting man, whoever suggested this lineup did it to spark talk about Kroos and Modric. Kroos will definitely start against Sevilla. He is well rested and ready to go.

Head-scratcher

These guys cannot take responsibility for anything even after their colleagues have been arrested for corruption. My goodness. Luckily for them, the English media absolutely loves Barcelona.

High Praise

Always good to see veterans showing admiration to younger players. Kroos is known to be a straight-talker who does use superlatives to get his message across. If he and Luka say the kid is the real deal. We better believe it.

Life Is A Rollercoaster

The streets are mumbling again. Well, the source tends to be accurate on inside-info about the club all the way to the dressing room. So.. In the words of the late great DMX, “Here we go again!”

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Do you agree with the suggestion to drop Joselu?

view results
  • 1%
    Yes
    (3 votes)
  • 78%
    No. We need his presence in the box
    (144 votes)
  • 20%
    He was not signed to be a starter
    (37 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Which of the RB options do you prefer?

view results
  • 18%
    Mazroui
    (27 votes)
  • 25%
    Arnau Martinez
    (37 votes)
  • 56%
    Reece James
    (84 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

